Hasil Bizenjo’s remarks are unfounded: ISPR

Mir Hasil Bizenjo's remarks about the head of a national institution are baseless, said Director-General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday.



The Pakistan Army’s spokesperson was reacting to the allegation of the united opposition’s candidate for Senate Chairman Mir Hasil Bizenjo that he leveled after the Senate session concluded on Thursday.

“Remarks by Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating head of national premier institution are unfounded,” said army’s spokesman in a tweet in Friday’s wee hours. “The tendency to bring entire democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy.”

The opposition had submitted Thursday a no-confidence motion against the sitting Senate chairman, in a bid to give a political setback to the federal government as part of their efforts to topple it.



But, the no-trust movement couldn’t succeed as only 50 votes were balloted in its favour, three short of the requisite number in a 105-strong house. And, Sadiq Sanjrani survived the vote.



The opposition termed the failure of the no-confidence motion as 'horse trading' and 'an attack on democracy'.







