LIVE: No-confidence motion to be tabled against Senate Chairman Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is most likely to be de-seated amidst a crucial vote on no-trust motion against him in the Opposition-dominated upper house today.

Prior to the session, both government and opposition parties were busy in consultations for the upcoming session.

Leader of the House, Senator Shibli Faraz chaired a meeting of the Senators belonging to the government and allied parties at the Khyber Paktunkhwa House in Islamabad before the voting on no-confidence motion submitted by 44 opposition lawmakers last month.

While, the opposition needs 53 votes to remove Sanjrani as Senate Chairman, it claims to have support from over 60 lawmakers in the house of 103.

Secret balloting was to be held during the session that would begin at 2:00 pm.

The opposition parties have nominated Hasil Bizenjo as their candidate for the post of Chairman Senate.

Sadiq Sanjrani insists that he has the support of majority members and Prime Minister Imran Khan has also announced full support to the Senate chairman to save him from the no-confidence vote.

On the other hand, the opposition has advised Sadiq Sanjrani to resign before the no-confidence vote.

Opposition (67 members)

PML-N: 30

PPP: 21

NP: 5

PkMAP: 4

JUI-F: 4

JIP: 2 (The party will abstain from voting)

ANP: 1

Ruling alliance (36 members)

PTI: 14

BAP: 8

Ex-FATA: 7

MQM-P: 5

PML-5: 1

BNP-M: 1