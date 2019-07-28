NADRA launches registration process of Naya Pakistan Housing Program

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the registration process across the country under Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Project .
Registration will be accepted for only one member of each family on the basis of First Come-First Served Basis, Radio Pakistan reported.
The interesting people have been advised not to forget to obtain a receipt and make sure that their CNIC and Tracking numbers are entered correctly.
Islamabad: National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the registration process across the country under Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Project .
Registration will be accepted for only one member of each family on the basis of First Come-First Served Basis, Radio Pakistan reported.
The interesting people have been advised not to forget to obtain a receipt and make sure that their CNIC and Tracking numbers are entered correctly.