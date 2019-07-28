close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
Pakistan

APP
July 28, 2019

NADRA launches registration process of Naya Pakistan Housing Program

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Jul 28, 2019

Islamabad: National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the registration process across the country under Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Project .

Registration will be accepted for only one member of each family on the basis of First Come-First Served Basis, Radio Pakistan reported.

The interesting people have been advised not to forget to obtain a receipt and make sure that their CNIC and Tracking numbers are entered correctly.

