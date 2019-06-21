PM’s housing project underway in different cities of Pakistan: PM’s adviser Aneel Musarrat

Pakistan suffered at the hands of corruption and irregularities over the span of last ten years and it will require time to set it right, said Chaudhry Aneel Musarrat, Prime Minister Imran Khan's adviser and friend.



“The last ten years witnessed high incidence of mismanagement, poor decisions and wastage of national money,” he told Geo News. “It will require time to repair such a massive backlog. Had the PTI-led government not aggressively controlled over such malpractices, the situation would have gone far worse.”

The PM’s adviser also informed that Prime Minister Imran’s Naya Pakistan Housing scheme for five million houses has already been kick-started in different cities of Pakistan, including Quetta, Islamabad, and Faisalabad. The project is underway on seven locations in Pakistan, he pointed out, adding private developers also are going to contribute shortly.



He said the government’s foremost responsibility is to follow through the process of eliminating corruption and keeping up the accountability. “Khan Sahib said he will abolish corruption from Pakistan. Now, the corrupt people are being subjected to accountability,” he said.

The pilferage and robbery of the national coffers will come to an end, he added.

Musarrat also lauded the services rendered by the Pakistan’s armed forces. Services of the armed forces are highly commendable, as they have laid down their lives to fortify the country’s defence, he remarked.

The Pakistan Army is one of the best institutions in the world and we should thank God that they have curbed extremism and terrorism in the country, he pointed out.

