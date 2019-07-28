Irfan Siddiqui granted bail, likely to be released today

Islamabad: A local magistrate on Sunday approved bail of senior columnist and adviser to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a day after he was sent on 14-day judicial remand.

Irfan Siddiqui was arrested Friday night under Section 188 PPC from his home at G-10/3 on the allegations of violating the Tenancy Act.

The handcuffed Irfan Siddiqui was produced before the court of Assistant Commissioner Ramna Subdivision Ms Mehnaz Baluch in strict security located in ETO office H-9 at about 11.30am with a group of lawyers.

The counsels for Irfan Siddiqui provided documentary evidences that Irfan Siddiqui has nothing to do with the case. They claimed that neither Irfan Siddiqui owns the house which was rented out, nor he signed the agreement between the owner and tenant.

The counsels told the court that the son of Irfan Siddiqui was the owner of the house and he signed the agreement with tenant Javaid Iqbal. But the court refused to accept any plea in favour of the accused.



According to Geo News, Noman Siddiqui, the son of Irfan Siddiqui, has been informed about the approval of his father's bail.

The TV channel reported that Siddiqui is expected to be released today.