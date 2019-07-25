Parineeti Chopra reveals her hidden singing artistry

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra shared a captivating video of her singing a song from her upcoming release.



B-town's famous ‘Ishq Zaade’ famed actor on demand of her manager showed her singing skills.

The 30-year-old star can be seen enjoying herself dressed in a beautiful green and black formal attire.

Despite being distracted by her manager and laughing along, fans have no doubts about the fact that the actor can sing too.

Within a few minutes, the video has crossed more than 300,000 views on the actor’s Instagram account.

‘Golmaal Again’ starlet captioned the video, “When the manager surprises you with her sudden demands. And then makes funny faces to distract you. This is my fav song from our film.”

On the work front, Parineeti is set to present her film ‘Jabariya Jodi’ next month.