Disappointment for Marvel fans as no sign of Avengers 5

Marvel loves surprising its audience, but looks like the story ended with 'Avengers: Endgame' and will not have another chapter.
Marvel Cinematic Universe announced several projects during San Diego Comic-Con, but there have been no talks about Avengers 5.
'Endgame' was the fourth Avengers movie, ending both Marvel Phase 3 and the Infinity Saga. To date, Avengers movie has concluded each MCU Phase, but with the Phase 4 slate reveal as San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, there was no sign of Avengers 5.
Speaking with Terri Schwartz of IGN, Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President said, “We had a movie this year called Avengers: Endgame, and it is very much an ending, as you saw, too many of those characters.”
“So Phase 4 is about beginnings, and Phase 4 is about learning new things about characters you already think you know, like Black Widow; meeting incredible new characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi; going on new adventures with Doctor Strange and Thor; and these Disney+ shows which I promise will be spectacular and what no one is expecting,” Feige added.
