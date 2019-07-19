France to provide 50.2 million Euros to Pakistan for rehabilitation of Dargai, Chitral hydropower projects

ISLAMABAD: France will provide 50.2 million Euros to Pakistan for rehabilitation of Dargai and Chitral hydropower projects.



Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Noor Ahmed; Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Marc Barety; and Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD), Jacky Amprou signed the Credit Facility Agreement worth Euros 50 million and a grant agreement of Euros 0.2 million for Rehabilitation of Dargai and Chitral Hydropower Projects.

Malakand and Chitral are two of the remotest districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project will upgrade the obsolete and vulnerable machinery with the state-of-the art-technology, enhance the capacity of the existing Power Stations of Dargai and Chitral, thus enhancing generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity keeping in view the future requirements of the region.

The project will contribute towards the government of Pakistan’s strategy for utilizing the available renewable energy sources for power generation and enhancing their capacities.

France through the French Agency for Development is working in Pakistan providing technical and financial support in energy sector where Euros 315 million financial support has been committed since 2016.

Secretary EAD thanked the French government and AFD for extending the financial assistance to Pakistan.