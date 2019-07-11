Kangana Ranaut issues fiery video statement after Indian media boycotts her

Famed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is known to hold firmly her stance despite sweeping sexism in the industry was earlier this week boycotted by the media fraternity after she got embroiled in a verbal spat with a journalist at the song launch of her upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.



After the heated exchange of words between Kangana and the journalist ensued, the media fraternity demanded an apology threatening to ban the 'Queen' starlet.

Soon after, the film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' producer Ekta Kapoor issued a statement tendering an apology to the journalist community.



On Thursday, Kangana came forth offering her two cents on the matter in a video statement published by her sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.

The clip begins by Kangana thanking the media industry for its unwavering support and contribution in success.

Kangana then shifts focus on the media personnel that runs propaganda against certain stars and furthers smear campaigns against them.

"I am talking about the media gentlemen who spread false rumours and attack the country's integrity as well as its unity. They pass unpatriotic comments and there is no penalty against them in the Indian constitution," Kangana said.



"I am hurt and I have decided not to pay attention to the self-proclaimed liberal and secular media. I met a reporter a few days back whose prime focus was to defame, malign, slander and rebuke me rather than highlighting the actual issues that are prevailing in our country," she added.

Kangana ended the video stating that these journalists have been threatening to ban her and destroy her career but she has zero tolerance for anti-national people who mock her patriotic film.

She added that she is not intimidated or scared by these bogus threats and will not back down no matter what.

A very fierce Kangana asked the media to go ahead with the ban and boycott her.