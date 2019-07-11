close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 11, 2019
Kangana Ranaut lands in another controversy after ugly fight with journalist

Kangana Ranaut lands in another controversy after ugly fight with journalist
Read More

Kangana Ranaut's feud with journalist takes an ugly turn as media demands apology

Kangana Ranaut whose honest opinions in public and her troubled personal and professional...

Read More

Kangana Ranaut issues fiery video statement after Indian media boycotts her

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 11, 2019

Famed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is known to hold firmly her stance despite sweeping sexism in the industry was earlier this week boycotted by the media fraternity after she got embroiled in a verbal spat with a journalist at the song launch of her upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

After the heated exchange of words between Kangana and the journalist ensued, the media fraternity demanded an apology threatening to ban the 'Queen' starlet.

Related Stories

Soon after, the film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' producer Ekta Kapoor issued a statement tendering an apology to the journalist community.

Kangana Ranaut-journalist spat: 'Judgementall Hai Kya's producer issues apology

Kangana Ranaut has been receiving ample amount of flak lately for slamming a journalist as a means of reportedly attacking the media fraternity

On Thursday, Kangana came forth offering her two cents on the matter in a video statement published by her sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.

The clip begins by Kangana thanking the media industry for its unwavering support and contribution in success.

Kangana then shifts focus on the media personnel that runs propaganda against certain stars and furthers smear campaigns against them.

"I am talking about the media gentlemen who spread false rumours and attack the country's integrity as well as its unity. They pass unpatriotic comments and there is no penalty against them in the Indian constitution," Kangana said.

"I am hurt and I have decided not to pay attention to the self-proclaimed liberal and secular media. I met a reporter a few days back whose prime focus was to defame, malign, slander and rebuke me rather than highlighting the actual issues that are prevailing in our country," she added.

Kangana ended the video stating that these journalists have been threatening to ban her and destroy her career  but she has zero tolerance for anti-national people who mock her patriotic film.

She added that she is not intimidated or scared by these bogus threats and  will not back down no matter what.

A very fierce Kangana asked the media to go ahead with the ban and boycott her. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment