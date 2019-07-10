Kangana Ranaut-journalist spat: 'Judgementall Hai Kya's producer issues apology

Kangana Ranaut is notoriously known for attracting controversies wherever she goes.



The famed actress has been receiving ample amount of flak lately for slamming a journalist as a means of reportedly attacking the media fraternity at the song launch of her upcoming movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya' a few days ago.

The incident had upset the journalist community and media representatives present at the event who had later on threatened to boycott the actress after the feud demanding an apology for the actress' behaviour.

Consequently, the producers of the film have come forth releasing a statement in which production company 'Balaji Telefilms' acknowledged the “unpleasant turn” of events that took place at their song launch event and expressed regret for the untoward incident.



Statement from 'Balaji Telefilms' reads:

To whomsoever it may concern:

A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya's actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn.

While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident.

We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments.

Our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya releases on July 26th and we urge the media to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film."

For the uninitiated, a heated argument took place on Sunday, in the presence of producer Ekta Kapoor and actor Rajkummar Rao between Kangana and a journalist. The members of the guild sent a letter to Ekta terming Kangana's behaviour as "un-called for."

The letter reads:

"We, the members of Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India, demand a written public statement from you, Balaji Films and Ms Ranaut, condemning the incident and in particular Ms Ranaut's behaviour. We as a guild collectively decided to boycott Ms Ranaut and give any media coverage.

"Rest assured, we will not let this matter affect 'Judementall Hai Kya' in any manner and will be supportive of your film and other cast members, barring Ms Ranaut."

The Entertainment Journalists' Guild has been formed, in the light of the incident that happened with the reporter on July 7.