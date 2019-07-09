Kangana Ranaut's feud with journalist takes an ugly turn as media demands apology

Kangana Ranaut whose honest opinions in public and her troubled personal and professional relationships have frequently sparked controversy has found herself amidst another contention.



This time around she is being blamed for bullying a journalist.

The actress got into a heated argument with a journalist while at the song launch for her upcoming film ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’.

The multi award-winning actress accused a male journalist of running a smear campaign against her as he was trying to ask her a question. She blamed him for bashing her film ‘Manikarnika’ and also for trying to get personal with her. The journalist denied all the accusations thrown at him.



The video of the intense argument has ever since gone viral on social media.

The media fraternity has stood in solidarity with the accused journalist and is demanding a public apology from Kangana.

Senior journalists have decided to meet the producer of the film - Ekta Kapoor to seek an apology from the actress for disrespecting the media fraternity. They intend to garner Ekta’s support and insist on an apology from Kangana.

According to sources, if the actress fails to comply with this demand, the media will boycott promotions for the film.