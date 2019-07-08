Kangana Ranaut lands in another controversy after ugly fight with journalist

Bollywood's outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut who does not shy away from standing her stance has landed in yet another controversy, this time around with a journalist.

The 'Manikarnika' actor got embroiled in a heated argument with a journalist recently at the song launch of her upcoming movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

The feud ensued when Kangana slammed him for passing negative comments about her movie 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.'

The 32-year-old actress bashed the journalist when he posed scathing questions while refusing to entertain his queries.

This unleashed a flood of arguments from both the actress and the journalist.

Kangana asked the journalist, "Have I made a mistake by making a film?" She further said, "You are calling me a jingoistic person for making a film on nationalism."

The journalist reacted to Kangana's allegations by telling her that it's not fair on her part to say that. He further denied Kangana's claims by saying that he did not tweet anything about 'Manikarnika'.

However tensions mounted when another journalist and people from the crowd lost their cool and got involved in the spat.

Check out the viral video of the fight here:

Meanwhile, Kangana's next offering is 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.



The ensemble cast of the film features Rajkummar Rao. The duo also starred in acclaimed movie 'Queen'.

The movie, which has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2019.