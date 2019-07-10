Samuel L. Jackson makes a snide remark at Daniel Craig’s James Bond character

Hollywood’s iconic actor Samuel L Jackson caught the attention of the public after he made a snide remark at Daniel Craig.

Recently, speaking to Foxlight during a media interaction, the 'Shaft' actor took a dig at the James Bond star while speaking about the quality of his superhero films for Marvel.

“I’m not James Bond. I’m not looking for another job,” he joked referring to Craig’s infamous reference to the role in 2015.

“I’m O.K. with being Nick Fury for however long they need me to be,” the actor added.

Jackson continued to make fun of Craig saying “I can’t stand being associated with this character anymore. I have to get out,” he joked while his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal laughed during the course of the interview.

Craig, will now be returning for his fifth appearance as the agent in the upcoming ‘Bond 25’, despite not being keen on putting on the suit again.

The actor told Time Out London, while promoting ‘Spectre’ four years ago: “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists” than play Bond again.

“I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on. If I did another Bond movie, it would be for the money,” he stated.