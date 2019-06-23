Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan to recreate Bollywood classic song ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’

Newbie star Sara Ali Khan after delivering a star performance in her debut film 'Kedarnath' has opportunities knocking at her doorstep ever since and now the starlet is prepping up to recreate one of the most iconic songs in Bollywood with Varun Dhawan.

While the news of her starring alongside the Student of the Year actor in ‘Coolie No 1’ remake has been making rounds since quite a while, the latest hearsay has suggested the two will be recreating the 1995-released film’s classic song ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’.

A source cited by Indian media revealed that the two will be seen grooving to the popular track: “Given the popularity of the track Main Toh Raste Se, the makers are planning to present the reprised version of the same to add to the nostalgia. However, the discussion on the same is at a very nascent stage currently.”

While the film will be including the iconic song, the makers of the film are not looking to create an exact replica of the original, as revealed by Varun Dhawan.

"When we do something like this, the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But at the same time, the film is completely different. It is not a remake; it is an adaptation. But the title is the same," he stated earlier during an interview.

The David Dhawan directorial is scheduled to go on floors in Bangkok this August while presently the newbie is busy filming ‘Aaj Kal’ alongside Kartik Aaryan.