After Batman, can Robert Pattinson be the new James Bond? Danny Boyle thinks so

While Robert Pattinson had created quite a stir all around after he was reported to be the new Batman, looks like there’s more to commotion to follow as the buzz is now suggesting that he wouldn’t look too bad as James Bond either.

Acclaimed English director Danny Boyle was the one to drop the suggestion as he stated that the Twilight star should be the one to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, as he would ‘fit into the role quite aptly’.

Commenting on Pattinson’s performance in High Life, Boyle stated: "And it was so bizarre because I was sitting there thinking: ‘Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond’.”

Boyle was further reminded that Pattinson may be too young for the part to which he protested saying: “No, no. He must be in his 30s. How old was Connery? He’s ready now."

The 33-year-old Remember Me star will be putting on the mask soon enough as he jumps on the role of the Caped Crusader as Batman in Matt Reeves directorial.