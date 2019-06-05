close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam celebrate Eid with fans at Mannat

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 06, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood's  King, Shah Rukh Khan Wednesday delighted hundreds of his fans gathered out side his Mumbai residence Mannat on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The King Khan, along wit his sons, gave away major festive vibes as he sported all-white pathani suit. His son wore a red tee with a pair of cream trousers.

Khan shared a video on his Instagram, showing a huge  crowed   gathered outside his house to greet him on Eid. The actor also thanked his fans, who visited him. 

With his post Khan wrote: "Thank you all for spending your Eid with me. May God bless you all with health and happiness. Eid Mubarak."


 Khan waved at the fans to  mesmerize them with his iconic pose. Flashbulbs popped at the father-son duo as they posed for the people who visited the actor's house. 

TV host David Letterman was Shah Rukh Khan's special guest this year, who joined Shah Rukh Khan when he greeted his fans.


