Ananya Pandey responds to rumours of her dating Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey have sparked quite a few rumours of there something brewing between the two as they get papped together at frequent occasions and it looks like the latter is enjoying the fun that comes with the buzz.

During an interview with Times Now, the 20-year-old starlet addressed the rumours of her dating Kartik and being a hot topic in all tabloids.

"It's cute, it's fun. Ya, I am happy," she stated.

Moreover, she also responded to Kartik revealing her most annoying habit on Neha Dhupia’s talk show where he said: "She loves and admires everything."

She replied saying: That's not a bad thing, right? That's kind of a compliment only na? I don't think he can say anything bad about me.”



She went on to shed light on her experience of working with the heartthrob on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Who, as she stated: “Kartik is selfless as an actor. He thinks about how to make a scene better. He won't just think about his lines. And I think he is so comfortable with the language in Hindi. He is spontaneous and can make up impromptu jokes. So, I think that's very cool."