Mahira Khan makes cancer patient Nida’s wish come true

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan on Tuesday visited Indus Hospital Korangi, where she met a cancer patient Nida whose wish was to meet Mahira.



Mahira took to Twitter sharing the photo of her with Nida. The actress writes “Nida is a strong strong girl.”

Mahira went on to say “She (Nida) said she only gets weak when she sees her mother cry for her.”

The actress also urged her followers to pray for Nida and her family “Anyone reading this pray for Nida and her family.”

Mahira prayed for Nida saying “May all her wishes come true.. May she be blessed with health and happiness Ameen.”

Meanwhile, Indus hospital has thanked Mahira Khan for making Nida's wish come true and for her kind words about The Indus Hospital.