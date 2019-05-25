Pakistani film 'Cake' leaves 'Sacred Games' star, other Indians spellbound

Famed Pakistani film 'Cake' has created waves after its magnanimous release not just in the country but across the border too, while recently casting a spell on its Indians fans after premiering on Netflix this month.



Fans from the other side of the border are absolutely loving Asim Abbasi's debut feature film who are leaving no stones unturned in lavishing praises on the film, its actors and makers.

Indian actress Kubbra Sait, famous for her incredible appearance in 'Sacred Games', said she was moved to tears after she watched 'Cake'.



In a tweet posted recently, Sait commended the lead actors of the film Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh and Adnan Malik, saying:



"I owe @NakuulMehta for recommending #Cake on @NetflixIndia Gosh! My eyes are still wet. What a great film & incredible actors. @aaminasheikh @sanammodysaeed @adnanmalik (I hope I got the right one.) The Amma and Abba are just superlative performers. #AsimAbbasi please take a bow."

Kubbra's compliment was received with love from Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed who replied: "Ufff loving #Netflix and #Amazon for letting this cross border exchange to flourish. We get to see all these awesome webseries, independent films and brilliant talent! @KubbraSait you had me spellbound in #SacredGames. So glad you got to see #cakethefilm. Thank you for the love!"

Even director Asim Abbasi remunerated Sait's kind gesture. He said: "Thanks @KubbraSait! Loved you in Sacred Games!"

There are also a number of Indians who have been awe-struck by the film and the stellar performances of its actors.

Here are other noteworthy reactions to the film:

Set in Karachi, 'Cake' chronicles the life of estranged family members who begrudgingly reconnect in an effort to deal with the care of their aging parents.