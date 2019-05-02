Cake coming to Netflix? Asim Abbasi, Adnan Malik drop hints

One of Pakistan’s highly celebrated films, Cake may now be coming to screens right at home, a year after getting released in April of 2018 and opening to immense applause from across the country and beyond.

As per the latest buzz, the Asim Abbasi directorial may well be on its way to hit the streaming giant Netflix quite soon as the brains behind the film dropped a hint himself on Twitter earlier this week.

“Just heard the rumour that Cake is coming to Netflix on May 15th. #cakethefilm #eksaalbaad,” tweeted Abbasi.

On the other hand, Adnan Malik who essayed a pivotal role in the film alongside Sanam Saeed and Amina Sheikh also hinted the same on his Instagram as he stated: “Rumour has it that @cakethefilmofficial Will Premier on Netflix on 15th May!,” along with an animated poster of the three characters.

The film encircles the life of a family in Karachi, touching the themes of loneliness, abandonment, love and guilt. The story is told through the character of Amina Sheikh who sets aside her dreams and aspirations to care for her ailing parents.



