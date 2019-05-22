Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan unveil comprehensive guide to fitness and weight loss

B-Town’s favorite power couple of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are easily recognized as one of the fittest celebrity duos and now the two have finally unveiled for their fans what goes around behind the scenes to stay fit.

Reports revealed that Kareena known to have maintained her physique has been following a diet by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar along with her superstar husband Saif Ali Khan.

“Every girl wants to be thin, but I don’t think it is only about that. It’s a holistic approach to a lifestyle, which I like to take. It is not about being skinny but being fit,” Kareena stated.

“The ultimate source of protein and satisfaction comes from a bowl of rice and dal. It’s all about how much you are going to eat. A good dal is very tough to make. And I add a lot of ghee in it. Sometimes, we have khichdi for dinner which I actually look forward to because that’s my comfort food,” she stated adding: “But not like six mangoes a day. I stick to one mango daily.”

She went on to shed light on how she lost the post-pregnancy weight: “People think I did it fast but it took me an entire year, which is very normal. It’s a combination of the right food, sleep and exercise. I am glad that the nights when I sleep early, I just wake up as a different human being. I wake up feeling a few inches slimmer. The days when I am working late, I feel bloated and irritable.”

On the other hand, Saif has a different approach towards staying fit as he believes knowledge is the key to a healthy life: “Knowledge is the key. You need to know who to vote for and what to eat. You just can’t do what people are telling you to. You need to read a little about it or follow somebody sensible like Rujuta. Surprisingly, you don’t have to starve to lose weight.”

“A lot of people wouldn’t believe me when I say this. I was shooting with Kangana once and she couldn’t believe what I was eating. I think she saw me eating bread and cheese in the afternoon,” he stated.