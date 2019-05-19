Kubra Khan has a message of respect, patience and acceptance for Ramadan

Pakistani actor Kubra Khan came forth on Saturday in what appears to be an indirect message in the wake of the drama that is being unfolded within the entertainment industry, reminding people to respect co-workers in the holy month of Ramadan.

Turning to Instagram, the Sang-e-Mar Mar actor urged her followers to explore the true meaning of the holy month by abstaining from wrong deeds and becoming patient which perhaps comes in reference to the drama unfolding within showbiz insiders of late with Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz and Hania Aamir.

“A polite reminder. Hum roza rakh ke kisi doosri Insaan pe ehsaan nahi karte. Hum Roza apne Aur apne Khuda ke liye rakhte hain [We are not doing anyone any favors by fasting. We fast for ourselves and Allah only],” she stated.

“Ramadan is about Sabr. Patience. Appreciation. If you’re going to fast in the name of your lord and act like you’re righteous and belittle or throw shades on others,” she added.

She went on to say: “We all have flaws. Least we can do is try.. to be a better version of ourselves. Be kind people. Be patient. Have sabr with people around you, have sabr and be kind to your parents, your friends, your co workers, your neighbours.”

