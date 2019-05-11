close
Sat May 11, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 11, 2019

John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum: 'If you want peace, prepare for war'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 11, 2019

John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum,  the third installment in the John Wick film series,, is coming out next week, with fans bracing for no-holds-barred action as the protagonist runs for his life with an intent to kill every assassin unleashed upon him by the "High Table".

The movie picks up right from  John Wick Chapter 2, with Wick (Kenu Revis) being declared Ex communicado with only Pit Bull left on his side.

For those wondering what or who may be "Parabellum" in  the latest installment, it comes from the Latin phrase, "Sis vis pacem, para bellum", (If you want peace, prepare for war).

 Directed by Chad Stahelski cast of the movie includes Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane and others.

 Chad Stahelski made his directorial debut with John Wick and served as Reeves' Matrix stunt double.


