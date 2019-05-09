Is this a picture of Rakhi Sawant posing with the Pakistani flag?

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has just triggered another drama after posing with the Pakistani flag and being subjected to immense backlash by people from the other side of the border.



Rakhi had recently taken to her Instagram to share a few pictures from her recent shoot schedule which showcase the item girl clad in a feather skirt with thigh-high slit with a halter neck and low-cut blouse.

She can be seen posing with the Pakistani flag draped across her body against a scenic backdrop of a water stream.



Rakhi captioned the post as: "I love my india but its my character in the film dhara 370 [sic]."

After the images went viral garnering massive attention over the web world, Rakhi uploaded a video clarifying that she had to pose with the flag for an upcoming film named 'Dhara 370' which is based on Kashmiri Pundits.



She further added that she is essaying the character of a Pakistani girl who exposes terrorist organizations in the film.

Rakhi also appraised and showered love on the people of Pakistan saying: "Mai Pakistan ki bohat respect karti hoon, unn k logon ki respect karti hoon (I highly respect Pakistan and the people of the country).

She added, "The people of Pakistan are very kind."