Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt perform their first Umrah together

KARACHI: Smashing TV stars, who recently married, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt performed their first Umrah together on Sunday.



Sharing a picture of himself with wife Aiman Khanwhile on Masjid-ul-Haram, Muneeb Butt wrote on her Instagram, "Alhamdulilah 1st Umrah done ! Don’t have words to express that feeling when we saw haram for the first time...Allah O Akbar".

Earlier, taking to her Instagram, aiman Khan shared a picture of herself with husband Muneeb Butt while on plane and wrote "Dreams do come true. Our first umrah together InshaAllah".



Several celebrities sent good wishes to the newly wed couple for getting the honour of performing an Umrah together.



Lat year in November, the two love birds tied the knot in a Nikkah ceremony and later had an extravagant wedding, which continued for days.



