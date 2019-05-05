close
Sun May 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 6, 2019

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt perform their first Umrah together

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, May 06, 2019

KARACHI: Smashing TV stars, who recently married, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt performed their first Umrah together on Sunday.

Sharing a picture of himself with wife Aiman Khanwhile on Masjid-ul-Haram, Muneeb Butt wrote on her Instagram, "Alhamdulilah 1st Umrah done ! Don’t have words to express that feeling when we saw haram for the first time...Allah O Akbar".

Earlier, taking to her Instagram, aiman Khan  shared a picture of herself with husband Muneeb Butt while on plane and  wrote "Dreams do come true. Our first umrah together InshaAllah".

View this post on Instagram

Dreams do come true Our first umrah together InshaAllah ️

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on

Several celebrities sent good wishes to the newly wed couple for getting the honour of performing an Umrah together.

Lat year in November, the two love birds tied the knot in a Nikkah ceremony and later had an extravagant wedding, which continued for days.


Latest News

More From Pakistan