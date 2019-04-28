close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
Pakistan

April 28, 2019

Heatstroke preventive measures issued for Karachiites

Sun, Apr 28, 2019

KARACHI: In light of the heatstroke predicted to engulf the metropolis, Director General Health Sindh Masood Solangi on Sunday issued precautionary measures for citizens.

As per reports citing officials, medical and paramedical staff has been prohibited to take a leave from May 1 to 3 while also making sure drips, ORS and other related medicinal facilities be available readily at all major hospitals around Karachi.

Solangi stated: “Wards to treat patients affected with heat wave should be established and a daily report should be filed with the health department.”

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department issued warning of a likely heatwave to hit Karachi from May 1-3 with Heat Wave Early Warning Centre of the PMD predicting that the temperature has chances of rising to 40-42 degree Celsius. 

