'Avengers: Endgame' alert: Do not Google Thanos!

As the "Avengers: Endgame" hit cinemas on Thursday, Google has rolled out something internet users would find funny.



While searching for "Thanos", the supervillain of the Marvel movie,users come across the Infinity Gaunlet under his name.

And If they click the Infinity Gauntlet on google search, they will be bringing the Infinity Stones to life.



Known as “The Decimation” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Google rolled out the Easter Egg on Wednesday.

The decimation sees search results disappear in a slow, dust-like fashion , including 10 blue links and any article carousels.

Users can click the Gauntlet again to return to the full search results page.



Meanwhile, "Avengers: Endgame," the last in a 22-film arc featuring the beloved Marvel Universe superheroes, shattered records upon its release in Asia, specifically in China, Disney -- which owns Marvel Studios -- announced Thursday.

The movie raked in $169 million on Wednesday, its first day of release in 25 markets including China, Australia and several countries in Europe.



