Tue Apr 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 23, 2019

COAS General Bajwa, Saudi Assistance Minister of Defence discuss security cooperation

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 23, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Assistance Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Tuesday.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said during the meeting views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation.



