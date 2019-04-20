Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on split with Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan recently broke silence on her ex-wife Malaika Arora's rumoured wedding and also about his divorce with her.



He has said that while ‘everything seemed fine’, things didn’t work out.

Talking to Good Times, Arbaaz said, "Everything seemed fine but it crumbled. Things don’t work out, and it’s only fair that two people who want to take their life in their own hands will take that decision.”

Asked if he still believes in the institution of marriage and recommends it to others, Arbaaz said, “Of course, I would. This institution has gone on for hundreds and thousands of years. It’s like if you know that you’re going to die, you won’t stop living. Of course, the times are changing, even in the past people didn’t get married.”

Since their split, Arbaaz has been dating model Giorgia Andriani while Malaika is rumoured to be in a relationship with Indian actor Arjun Kapoor.

There are speculations regarding Malaika tying the knot with Arjun by the end of this month.

Her recent visit to the hospitals have only fueled the rumours.

It is being rumoured that she is planning a wedding with Arjun, which was previously said to be taking place on April 19.

While Malaika has said, “There is no truth to these silly speculations,” Arjun has said that they will make an announcement where one is necessary.

When Arbaaz was asked about her and Arjun’s relationship, he evaded the question by joking, “Sir, I want to answer your question. But you took so much time to come up with it, give me some time to come up with the answer. Should I answer it tomorrow?”