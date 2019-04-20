PIA aircraft's windscreen cracks mid-air due to low pressure of oxygen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-370 made safe and sound landing at the Islamabad International Airport here on Saturday morning after the windscreen of the plane developed some cracks.



According to initial details, the windscreen of Pakistan International Airlines aircraft cracked mid-air due to low pressure of oxygen.

The plane was heading towards Islamabad from Karachi when the incident happened. The pilot of Islamabad-bound flight noticed the broken windscreen in the air which reportedly caused by low oxygen pressure. All passengers on board remained unhurt.



