Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 20, 2019

PIA aircraft's windscreen cracks mid-air due to low pressure of oxygen

Sat, Apr 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-370 made safe and sound landing at the  Islamabad International Airport here on Saturday morning after the windscreen of the plane developed some cracks.

According to initial details, the windscreen of Pakistan International Airlines aircraft cracked mid-air due to low pressure of oxygen. 

The plane was heading towards Islamabad from Karachi  when the incident happened. The  pilot of Islamabad-bound flight  noticed the broken windscreen in the air  which reportedly caused by low oxygen pressure. All passengers on board remained unhurt.


