Clean Green Pakistan vital to promote tourism: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Friday said Clean and Green Pakistan was imperative to promote tourism in the country.

It was a campaign to bring behavioral changes in the country and raise awareness among the masses for keeping the environment neat and clean, she said.

She expressed these views during a cleanliness drive at Margalla Hills National Park organized by Islamabad Wild Life Management Board (IWMB) in collaboration with private sector.

The minister said the clean and green drive was beyond the politics and the climate change ministry was committed to bring significant reforms in this area.

Sharing her views on the country's economic condition, she said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was only ray of hope to avert the prevailing economic woes, adding that he would not disappoint the nation.