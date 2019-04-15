First look of Chaudhry Aslam's biopic leaves viewers stunned

Makers of biopic based on the life and times of Pakistan's highly revered Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chaudhary Aslam have released first look that is sure to leave viewers stunned.



The biopic, namely 'Chaudhry: The Martyr' pays homage to Chaudhry Aslam known for his audacious services to Sindh Police.

The poster shows Chaudhry Aslam, played by famed actor Shamoon Abbasi, in his signature white shalwaar kameez style.

The movie also stars Arbaaz Khan in the role of SSP Rao Anwar.

According to sources, the 90% of the movie's shooting is done in Karachi while the rest 10% in Abbotabad.



The film will also showcase some important incidents that have occurred in Karachi involving SSP Aslam.

To show Chaudhary Aslam’s real struggle in the movie, the actors are getting trained under Services of Special Unit (SSU).

Chaudhry Aslam embraced martyrdom on 9th January, 2015 after succumbing to a terror attack on Lyari Expressway.



Meanwhile, 'Chaudhry: The Martyr' is expected to release next year.