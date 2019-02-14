Geo Pakistan: Huma and Abdullah in Dubai for PSL ceremony

KARACHI: Fans must be wondering about the whereabouts of Huma Amir Shah and Abdullah Sultan after switching on their TV sets and finding Aleena Farooq Shayk and Zohaib Hasan hosting Pakistan's most popular morning show.

The due actually is in Dubai to attend the Pakistan Super League's opening ceremony which takes place today (Wednesday).

In a video message Huma and Abdullah informed the viewers that they have landed in UAE with a promise to keep them updated on the star studded PSL 4 ceremony.

The PSL opening ceremony would be followed by a match between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.