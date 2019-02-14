close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 14, 2019

Geo Pakistan: Huma and Abdullah in Dubai for PSL ceremony

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 14, 2019

KARACHI:  Fans must be wondering about the whereabouts  of Huma Amir Shah and Abdullah Sultan after switching on their TV sets  and finding Aleena Farooq Shayk and  Zohaib Hasan hosting Pakistan's most popular morning show.

The due actually is in Dubai to attend the Pakistan Super League's opening ceremony which takes place today  (Wednesday).

In a video message Huma and Abdullah informed the viewers  that they have landed in  UAE with a promise to keep them updated on the  star studded PSL 4 ceremony. 

The PSL opening ceremony would be  followed by a match  between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

