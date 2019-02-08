Lata Mangeshkar irked by Sonakshi Sinha's remake of song in Total Dhamaal

With Sonakshi Sinha’s song Mungda in the upcoming film Total Dhamaal creating quite the hype, it looks like those behind the original 1978 released track are not too thrilled with the recreation.



In a report by Deccan Chronicle, legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar was seen expressing her disapproval with the use of classic songs being picked by filmmakers today without the consent of the original music creators.

“Our songs were created after a great deal of thought and they were done with sensitivity and care. To rip them off in this arbitrary manner is not correct.”, she stated.

“We are not asked if we approve or not. No one seeks our consent before using our songs. Is that right?” she added.

Moreover, music director Rajesh Roshan also came forth with his objections with the remake voiced by Jyotica Tangri, Shaan and Subhro Ganguly in the film saying: ““I think there is less of inspiration and more of perspiration in the music industry. The filmmakers have lost confidence in creating new songs.”

The film starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever and Sonakshi Sinha will be hitting theaters on February 22.