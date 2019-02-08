close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 8, 2019

Is Robert Pattinson the new Bruce Wayne for upcoming Batman film?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 08, 2019

After Hollywood’s acclaimed actor Ben Affleck set aside the cape for the upcoming Batman movie, social media was abuzz with rumors of Nick Jonas stepping in. However, it appears now that the role is getting handed over to someone all too familiar with dark characters –Robert Pattinson.

According to circulating reports, the Twilight actor may be getting considered to play the caped crusader in the upcoming DC Comics’ new Batman installment, helmed by Matt Reeves as he has reportedly made the list of actors getting shortlisted for the avatar.

Affleck who had stepped down from his role as Bruce Wayne is set to be replaced with a younger version of the character and as of now, Pattinson looks like a suitable successor.

After the news came afloat, DC-themed artwork had also come to the surface showing the former vampire rocking a sharp look with a Batman shadow at the back. 



Latest News

More From Entertainment