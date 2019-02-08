Is Robert Pattinson the new Bruce Wayne for upcoming Batman film?

After Hollywood’s acclaimed actor Ben Affleck set aside the cape for the upcoming Batman movie, social media was abuzz with rumors of Nick Jonas stepping in. However, it appears now that the role is getting handed over to someone all too familiar with dark characters –Robert Pattinson.

According to circulating reports, the Twilight actor may be getting considered to play the caped crusader in the upcoming DC Comics’ new Batman installment, helmed by Matt Reeves as he has reportedly made the list of actors getting shortlisted for the avatar.

Affleck who had stepped down from his role as Bruce Wayne is set to be replaced with a younger version of the character and as of now, Pattinson looks like a suitable successor.

After the news came afloat, DC-themed artwork had also come to the surface showing the former vampire rocking a sharp look with a Batman shadow at the back.







