Three years after the ban: Who is watching YouTube in Pakistan?

With YouTube predictably becoming the most widespread video-viewing platform in Pakistan, a research conducted shows the rapid growth with which the site has reached the summit.



Directed through the help of Kantar TNS, Gabriel Jimenez gives an insight on the wide-ranging and firm grasp the video-streaming site has taken on the Pakistani audience in a short span of time since the ban was lifted in 2016.

Content consumed

After the website became accessible again, YouTube soared through the skies in a short span of over two years going from merely eight creators in 2016 with over 100,000 subscribers to more than 650 channels in Pakistan that exceeded the number till 2018.

According to the study the top content consumed by the Pakistani audience on the website ranges from sports, news/talk shows, TV/cinema, music, comedy, beauty, travel and food.





Active engagements

The study shows that an approximate of 70% of Pakistanis are viewing YouTube videos on a monthly basis while 78% have vocally endorsed the site as their first priority when looking to view any video.

Moreover, the study exhibits that the tech giant has managed to stretch to 80% millennials in the country who are based in metropolitan cities.

Other than that, YouTube has also been termed the favorite video platform of around 64% online users in the country whereas 63% have claimed to have watched the content on the website in the company of their families and friends.

The research showed the highest number of users on YouTube during TV’s prime time evening slot from 8:00pm to 11:00pm.





YouTube and advertisements

The accumulated data also shows that target advertisements on YouTube have helped 50% of the users decide between what products and brands to choose from while 68% professed to reach out to the site to gather information regarding goods.

Statistics also showed that 43% of the Pakistani YouTube audience claimed that advertisements on the website were more relevant than television while 40% stated that they were more credible as well in comparison.

Moreover, the trust built between YouTube and its audience can be well depicted by the consumption choices of the audience with 60% claiming that the videos on the platform assist them in deciding what products and brands to opt for.

On the other hand, the websites mentioned in videos or found on the watch page are visited by 64% users in the country.



