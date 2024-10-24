Idris Elba explains why he wants to settle in Africa

Idris Elba opens up about moving to Africa

Idris Elba has recently admitted he wants to settle in Africa within a decade.

Speaking with BBC, the actor said, “I would certainly consider settling down here — not even consider; it's going to happen.”

“I think I'll move in the next five, ten years, God willing. I'm here to bolster the film industry,” remarked the 52-year-old.

Idris told the outlet, “That is a ten-year process. I won't be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent.”

“I'm going to live in Accra, I'm going to live in Freetown [the capital of Sierra Leone], I'm going to live in Zanzibar,” explained the Beast actor.

Idris stated, “I'm going to try and go where they're telling stories that's really important.”

The Extraction 2 actor opened up that it is important for “Africans to play a vital part in all areas of the movie-making process including financing, distribution and marketing”.

Idris believed that at present, “all you will see is trauma, war, how we were slaves” in Africa.

In March, Idris noted he wanted to make Sherbro Island an “afro-dynamic eco-city”. The development scheme reportedly got a specified budget but would likely run into the billions of dollars, with SAP seeking out investment as the actor shared, “It is a 'big dream”.

“Never in my lifetime would I have thought I could build the foundation for a new smart-city… I'm not qualified for that,” he stated.

However, Idris added, “I am qualified to dream big.”