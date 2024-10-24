Megan Thee Stallion's unexpected discovery left her utterly astonished

Megan Thee Stallion confessed her surprise at discovering HBO's iconic series Sex and the City on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Nobody told me 'Sex and the City' was this good? I'm pissed. Nobody said, 'Megan, watch it! It's for the culture.'"

Stallion stumbled upon the show through Sarah Jessica Parker's stylish images. "Her hair, shoes and outfits were stunning. I asked, 'What's this show?' Now I'm hooked."

She watches episodes during workouts, glam sessions and downtime. "I'm squeezing it in; I'm busy."

Unfamiliar with the 2008 film and 2010 sequel, the rapper sought Fallon's guidance.

Reviewing characters, Stallion shared candid thoughts:

1. Samantha: Initially displeased, Stallion grew fond. "She runs men; doesn't let them control her. She advises girls to prioritize fun, shopping and financial independence."

2. Charlotte: "A bit delusional, but cute. Emotional and empathetic." Stallion relates to Charlotte's sensitivity.

3. Miranda: "Worst character...always negative and sad." Stallion dislikes Miranda's treatment of Steve.

4. Carrie: "Stylish, attractive and dramatic." Stallion identifies with Carrie's flair for chaos.

Sex and the City (1998-2004) explores four New York City women navigating love, friendship and s*x. The spinoff And Just Like That has been renewed for a third season.