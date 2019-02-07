Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta - All you need to know about the next big Ambani wedding

While Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s nuptials had barely gotten away from the public’s attention, it looks like another extravagant Ambani wedding is around the corner.



Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani’s first born Akash is now prepping up to tie the knot with girlfriend Shloka Mehta, following suit of his sister Isha who had walked down the aisle a while back in December 2018.

While the pair had gotten engaged last year, they will be exchanging garlands in March, as suggested by reports with the groom heading down to St Moritz in Switzerland with his boy gang to celebrate his bachelor’s party on February 23, 24 and 25.

Reports have further revealed that the festivities in the Swiss town will consist of 500 guests which will also comprise of Akash’s B-Town friends including Ranbir Kapoor as well as Karan Johar who is the family’s close friend.

Moreover, the pair will be getting hitched on March 9 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, while later on March 10 the families will host the wedding celebrations of the pair at the same venue; followed by another wedding reception on March 11.

The lovebird’s romance dates back to their school days when they were smitten by each other and remained friends a decade after that before they began dating.

Akahs had proposed to Shloka in March of 2018 in Goa and the two got engaged formally in June later.