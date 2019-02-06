close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 6, 2019

Ranveer Singh says he loves Deepika's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 06, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has always been appreciative to Ranbir Kapoor, the ex-boyfriend of his wife Deepika Padukone, for his acting skills.

In a recent interview, Simmba actor said, “I love Ranbir Kapoor and he is my favourite actor”

While promoting his upcoming movie Gully Boy, when Padmaavat actor was asked what comes to his mind when someone takes the name of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh said, “Talent, Superlative Talent. I love Ranbir Kapoor and he is my favourite actor. He is a top guy.”

Ranveer had also said he would love to collaborate with Ranbir, adding that there have been several opportunities and he hopes that one of them in near future materializes.

Ranveer went on to say it will be a very enriching experience working with Ranbir.

Latest News

More From Entertainment