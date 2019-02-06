Ranveer Singh says he loves Deepika's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has always been appreciative to Ranbir Kapoor, the ex-boyfriend of his wife Deepika Padukone, for his acting skills.



In a recent interview, Simmba actor said, “I love Ranbir Kapoor and he is my favourite actor”

While promoting his upcoming movie Gully Boy, when Padmaavat actor was asked what comes to his mind when someone takes the name of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh said, “Talent, Superlative Talent. I love Ranbir Kapoor and he is my favourite actor. He is a top guy.”



Ranveer had also said he would love to collaborate with Ranbir, adding that there have been several opportunities and he hopes that one of them in near future materializes.

Ranveer went on to say it will be a very enriching experience working with Ranbir.