Sara Ali Khan destroys troll for making mean comment on her heritage

Simmba starlet Sara Ali Khan is on a high after making a smashing debut with two blockbuster hits. The bubbly actress who is always in the news for one thing or another, owing to her easygoing nature and in-depth outlook on life, had recently come across a troll who made a mean comment on her family heritage.



In return, Sara responded in the most epic way.

It was only recently that the 23-year-old actress during an interview, was told that a troll had posted a really mean comment on one of her pictures where she was wearing a rather skimpy outfit.

The troll had commented, "Nawab gareeb ho gaye", thus blasting out at Sara's family name, for her father Saif Ali Khan hails from the royal family of Pataudi and is often referred to as 'Nawab'.

However, Sara completely destroyed the troll, when she simply laughed the disrespectful comment off and said that it was really funny and hysterical, proving that she was completely unfazed by it.

This gives Sara's fan another reason to love and adore her as the starlet proved she is unaffected by even the most unforgiving trolls.

On the work front, after working opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, there are reports that suggest that the actress has been roped in for David Dhawan’s Coolie no.1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan.