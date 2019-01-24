Sonali Bendre's heartfelt post on husband Goldie Behl's birthday

Renowned Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has posted an emotional post on account of her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl’s birthday.

The ‘Sarfarosh’ starlet took to Twitter to express her feeling on her better half’s special day while posting a throwback picture of the couple.

“Somethings are better left unsaid on social, somethings are better left said in person. Love you loads. Happy birthday, @goldiebehl,” Sonali wrote.

While Goldie is seen with his staple thick black spectacles, Sonali is seen in a pink sweater and a beanie in the picture.

Sonali had also posted a heartfelt note on her anniversary in November:



“Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health… and god knows, how we’ve been through that this year. What not many people realize is that cancer is not just an individual battle… it’s something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you’d juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home… all this while shuttling between two continents. Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters?,” she had captioned her post.

Sonali, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer, had been under treatment for six months in New York before returning to India in December last year. Her husband Goldie has always stood by her during her tough times.