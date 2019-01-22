Here is why Bebe Rexha thinks designers not willing to dress her for Grammys

American singer Bebe Rexha is happy for being finally nominated at the Grammys to be held next month.



She thinks it is the coolest thing to have happened to her but some designers have angered her by refusing to dress her for the event.

In a video posted on her Instagram, the "I'am a mess singer" took exception to "a lot of designers" who think she is "too big" and they can't dress her.

Using the photosharing app, the 29-year old singer called out all those people who body shame women over their size.





"Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 a** is still going to the Grammys" she wrote.

