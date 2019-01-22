close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
January 22, 2019

Here is why Bebe Rexha thinks designers not willing to dress her for Grammys

American singer Bebe Rexha is happy for being finally nominated at the Grammys to be held next month. 

She thinks it is the coolest thing  to have happened to her but   some  designers  have  angered her by refusing  to  dress her for the event.

In a video posted on her Instagram, the "I'am a mess singer" took exception  to "a lot of  designers" who think she is "too big" and they can't dress her.

Also read:  Bebe Rexha lambastes 'married NFL footballer' for texting

Using the photosharing app, the 29-year old singer  called out all those people who body shame  women over their size.


"Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 a** is still going to the Grammys" she wrote.   

