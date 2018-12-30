close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 30, 2018

Bebe Rexha lambastes 'married NFL footballer' for texting

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 30, 2018

American singer Bebe Rexha called out a married National Football League (NFL)  player for texting her.

According to reports,  29 years old "I am a Mess" singer  used her instagram  stories to tell her followers  the behavior of a married man with three kids was unacceptable, without naming the sportsman.

“Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life. And they are cheaters and waste your time,” she said.

The  singer also posted a screenshot of the  conversation, in which the  player  asked when he could meet her.

“When will I see you my friend!” he asked.

“I will be performing on New Year’s Eve. On NBC. Happy New Years (sic) my friend. Xo,” she answered.

And when the footballer asked about  seeing her  in person, she said: “I’ll be performing in San Jose in January.”

“You’re married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f**k alone,” she shared in a separate post with her fans. “Don’t be texting me ‘hey friend’ especially if you’re a married man. Sorry. That s— don’t fly with me.”

“Go back to playing football. If only you guys knew,” Bebe said.




