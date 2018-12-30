Bebe Rexha lambastes 'married NFL footballer' for texting

American singer Bebe Rexha called out a married National Football League (NFL) player for texting her.

According to reports, 29 years old "I am a Mess" singer used her instagram stories to tell her followers the behavior of a married man with three kids was unacceptable, without naming the sportsman.

“Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life. And they are cheaters and waste your time,” she said.

The singer also posted a screenshot of the conversation, in which the player asked when he could meet her.

“When will I see you my friend!” he asked.

“I will be performing on New Year’s Eve. On NBC. Happy New Years (sic) my friend. Xo,” she answered.

And when the footballer asked about seeing her in person, she said: “I’ll be performing in San Jose in January.”

“You’re married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f**k alone,” she shared in a separate post with her fans. “Don’t be texting me ‘hey friend’ especially if you’re a married man. Sorry. That s— don’t fly with me.”

"Go back to playing football. If only you guys knew," Bebe said.








