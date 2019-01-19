Hardik Pandya's ex Elli AvRam reacts to Koffee with Karan controversy

Controversy-marred Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya stirred uproar after he made demeaning statements about women during his recent appearance on chat show Koffee with Karan.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul received immense flak for their problematic statements that were tagged as sexist and racist.

While the rest of the fraternity condemned such kind of statements being made by the two cricketers, Hardik’s ex-girlfriend Elli AvRam has too reacted on the comments.

Speaking at an award ceremony the actress said, “I just came back to India and I have been getting messages from journalists who have been asking me questions regarding this and i had no idea what they were talking about. But then I have seen certain footage and I just think it's very sad.

"I got a little bit surprised because that's not really the Hardik Pandya i personally once used to know! I think it's great that people are reacting and putting their foot down on this kind of behavior because it's about time we all realize that this kind of mentality is not cool. Neither is it something to brag about."

She also had a word to say about the suspension of the two cricketers.

“On terms of what is happening from what I read, they are getting suspended right? I mean I just feel when you get an opportunity to represent your country, it's a really big privilege to get that and it shouldn't be taken lightly. I believe because by the end of the day the youth that is our next generation are actually they are watching and learning from their idols. So... that's all I have to say on this."

On a different note, Hardik’s rumoured girlfriend Esha Gupta was recently asked if she is friends with the cricket stalwart. To which she replied, "Who is the one who told you (Hardik Pandya) is my friend?"

The actress then went on slamming the cricketer. She said, "Firstly, women should not compare themselves with men. We are the best in every respect. I don’t want anyone to feel bad, but why don’t you give birth to a child? We suffer from periods five days every month and even then we have to dance, go to an office, and take care of the children. When you can do all this, you become superior, adding, I do not think anyone should talk bad about any woman, if you think your family is not worried about it, then be it, but it is wrong in Humanity."