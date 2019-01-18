close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 18, 2019

PM Imran Khan reiterates Pakistan's commitment to facilitate Afghan peace process

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan was talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who called on him today (Friday).

He briefed the Prime Minister on his recent visits to the region to muster support for the Afghan reconciliation process.

Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan's commitment to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan