PM Imran Khan reiterates Pakistan's commitment to facilitate Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.



PM Imran Khan was talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who called on him today (Friday).

He briefed the Prime Minister on his recent visits to the region to muster support for the Afghan reconciliation process.

