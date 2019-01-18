PM Imran Khan reiterates Pakistan's commitment to facilitate Afghan peace process

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.
PM Imran Khan was talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who called on him today (Friday).
He briefed the Prime Minister on his recent visits to the region to muster support for the Afghan reconciliation process.
Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan's commitment to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.
