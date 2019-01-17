Deepika Padukone shares adorable childhood photo

Mumbai: At a time when “10 Year Challenge” is trending at top on social media sites, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has shared childhood photo of her school time.



Padmaavat actress Deepika shared the photo on Instagram with a caption, “back to school” with hashtag Chhapaak.

Over 1.2 million followers have liked Deepika’s post within short time of six hours.



Ranveer Singh has also liked Deepika photo on Instagram.





Deepika will be playing the role of acid attack survivor in film Chhapaak, a story of trauma and triumph and the unquashable human spirit.

Chhapaak will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film will be co-produced by Deepika Padukone and it is expected to go on floors in March this year.