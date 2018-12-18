Pakistan's Saba Qamar out of Hindi Medium 2; Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol in

While Pakistan’s beauty queen Saba Qamar had graced the Indian silver screens with her role alongside Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium, it appears that the sequel will be bringing back the famous pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol once again.



According to the circulating buzz, the 2017 released Saket Chaudhary directorial may be welcoming on-board the crowd-favorite Kuch Kuch Hota Hai duo for its second installment.

Moreover, reports have also revealed that the two have already kick started the preliminary script reading sessions as well.

King Khan and Kajol had appeared on-screen together in several films including Dilwale, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Dilwale Dhulaniya, My Name is Khan.

Earlier hearsay had suggested that Sara Ali Khan will be essaying the role of the daughter in the sequel, however, as of yet the news remains unconfirmed.