Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal tie knot in a star-studded ceremony

MUMBAI: Amidst the grand festivities, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha tied the knot with Piramal scion, Anand at the Ambanis' Altamount Road residence, Antilia on Wednesday.

Earlier in September, the couple had got engaged at Lake Como in Italy after which their lavish pre-wedding festivities began with pomp and show in Udaipur ,attracting almost the entire Bollywood stars and several bigwigs from the world of politics, business and glamour have reached the venue to grace the function.



Guests in attendance included, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir Khan Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Hillary Clinton, as well as Bollywood actors.



On Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding day, newly-wed Priyanka Chopra shared her outfit for the ceremony on Instagram .







Isha, a Yale-graduate, is a daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person, while the groom Anand's father industrialist Ajay Piramal, lands at the 24th spot on the list of world's richest man .



The childhood friends have tied the knot in Mumbai, a culmination of partying that began with a September engagement celebration at Lake Como, giving birth to the star-power of the pre-wedding festivities , held at a palace in Udaipur.