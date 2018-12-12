2018: The list of most ‘Googled’ people in Pakistan is out!

Google has unveiled the annual Year in Search which highlights the top searches in Pakistan in the outgoing year 2018.

Google’s Year in Search provides a snapshot of the trends, people, and happenings that captures the nation’s interest during the year.

Below is the list of most googled persons of 2018 in Pakistan.

1- Bushra Maneka

Bushra Bibi is the wife of the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, and the current First Lady of Pakistan.

2- Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a retired American actress who became a member of the British royal family upon her marriage to Prince Harry

3- Meesha Shafi

Meesha Shafi is a Pakistani actress, model and singer.

4- Reham Khan

Ex wife of PM Imran Khan.

5- Sylvester Stallone

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone is an American actor, film director, screenwriter and producer.

6- Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is an Indian film actress, model, television personality and author.

7- Atif Mian

Atif Rehman Mian is a Pakistani-American economist who serves at the John H. Laporte, Jr. Class of 1967 Professor of Economics, Public Policy and Finance at Princeton University

8- Hanif Abbasi

Muhammad Hanif Abbasi is a Pakistani businessman and politician.

9- Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani television actress and model.

10- Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is a Canadian-born Indian-American actress and model, currently active in Indian film industry.